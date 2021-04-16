UPMC Regional Vaccine Clinic Taking Walk-ins Today

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – UPMC Northwest’s regional vaccine clinic in Cranberry Township is accepting walk-ins today.

According to a release from Karen Beardsley, Public Relations Manager for UPMC Northern Tier, the regional vaccine clinic at the former Bon Ton in the Cranberry Mall is providing first doses of the Pfizer vaccine today without appointments until 3:30 p.m.

Residents from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Warren, Lawrence, Butler and Jefferson counties are eligible.

