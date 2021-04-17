A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

