Brockway Overcomes West Forest: April 16 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

Brockway 5, West Forest/NC 1

A nice outing by Marcus Copelli powered Brockway to a 5-1 win over West Forest/ North Clarion. Copelli pitched all seven innings for the Rovers, giving up one run on eight hits, only striking out two but walking zero, displaying the ability to avoid hard contact.

Both teams got on the board in the first, with Josh Daum scampering home on a first-and-third baserunning opportunity to put West Forest up 1-0. In the bottom of the inning, Benjamin Glasl worked a walk and found his way back home to tie things up at one.

Brockway would take a 2-1 lead in the fourth, with Dylan Bash doubling home Conner Ford. The Rovers would get some insurance runs in the sixth, stringing together four singles to score three runs, including a two-RBI single by Glasl. Copelli would shut down West Forest in the seventh, sealing the win.

Glasl, Ford, and Bash each had two-hit games for Brockway. Issac Gilara would get two hits of his own for West Forest. Matt Schmader would take the loss for West Forest, pitching four innings of two-run ball.

Curwensville 12, Karns City 9

Curwensville trailed 7-3 after three innings, but a six-run fourth inning and solid bullpen work allowed the Golden Tide to take a 12-9 victory over Karns City. The core of Curwensville’s order played a huge role in the comeback, going 10-for-19 with eight RBI. Spencer Hoover went 4-for-5, Keegan Wilson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, and three RBI, and Matt Brown went 3-for-5 with five RBI.

With Curwensville trailing 7-4 with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth, Wilson hit a clutch three-RBI double to tie the score. Singles by Brown and Shane Sunderlin gave the Golden Tide a 9-7 advantage after the top of the fourth. The Gremlins replied with a pair of runs to tie the game, but Curwensville scored one run in each of the final three frames to take the win.

Jake McCracken got the win for Curwensville, giving up four runs in three innings. Tyler Lee also pitched a solid final two scoreless innings for Curwensville. The bottom of the order had a hot night for the Gremlins, as Hunter Troutman went 3-for-3 with three RBI, and Jacob Callihan went 2-for-3. Michael Neff picked up the loss on the mound, giving up 10 runs, but only four earned runs, in four innings of work.

