Car Crashes into Utility Pole Off Route 36; Pole Falls onto Rescue Vehicle

Saturday, April 17, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

170694027_3680060612104340_9033301330637092737_nELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a vehicle crashed into a utility pole off State Route 36 on Thursday night.

(Photos courtesy Sigel Volunteer Fire Department.)

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident involving a 2008 Ford happened around 9:57 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, north on Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stated that she fell asleep and traveled off the northbound lane. The vehicle then struck a utility pole causing disabling damage to the front end of the vehicle.

172875255_3680060728770995_8849439281135006966_n
The Ford was towed from the scene by East Main Services.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with a traffic violation.

State police did not release the name of the driver.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department and Penelec assisted at the scene.

172387238_3680060665437668_6184430638646298731_n

According to a Facebook post by Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, as Rescue 19 was pulling out from the scene, the utility pole broke off and fell onto the rescue vehicle.

171254164_3680060848770983_8000636505781976462_n

172034064_3680060788770989_8171909778599808105_n

173675052_3680060908770977_7650666678469765180_n

No one was injured; however, the roadway was closed, and various resources were activated to set up detours and road closures while the pole was lifted from the rescue vehicle, according to Sigel Volunteer Fire Department.

172411549_3680061058770962_9066794885893859342_n


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

