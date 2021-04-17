Car Crashes into Utility Pole Off Route 36; Pole Falls onto Rescue Vehicle

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a vehicle crashed into a utility pole off State Route 36 on Thursday night.

(Photos courtesy Sigel Volunteer Fire Department.)

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident involving a 2008 Ford happened around 9:57 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, north on Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stated that she fell asleep and traveled off the northbound lane. The vehicle then struck a utility pole causing disabling damage to the front end of the vehicle.



The Ford was towed from the scene by East Main Services.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with a traffic violation.

State police did not release the name of the driver.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department and Penelec assisted at the scene.

According to a Facebook post by Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, as Rescue 19 was pulling out from the scene, the utility pole broke off and fell onto the rescue vehicle.

No one was injured; however, the roadway was closed, and various resources were activated to set up detours and road closures while the pole was lifted from the rescue vehicle, according to Sigel Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.