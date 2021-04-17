Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Parmesan-Bacon Bubble Bread

This savory recipe is one to save for sure!

Ingredients

1 loaf frozen bread dough, thawed (16 ounces)

1/4 cup butter, melted



3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese6 bacon strips, cooked and finely crumbled, divided1/3 cup finely chopped green onions, divided2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese2 tablespoons salt-free herb seasoning blend1-1/2 teaspoons sugarOptional: Alfredo sauce or marinara sauce

Directions

-Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface; divide and shape into 16 rolls. Place butter in a shallow bowl. In a large bowl, combine the shredded Parmesan, half the bacon, half the green onions, grated Parmesan, seasoning blend, and sugar. Dip dough pieces in melted butter, then toss with cheese mixture to coat. Stack pieces in a greased 9-in. cast-iron skillet.

-Cover with a kitchen towel; let rise in a warm place until almost doubled, about 45 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°. Bake until golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Top with remaining bacon and green onions. Serve warm and, if desired, with Alfredo or marinara sauce.

