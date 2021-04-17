Clarion County Revises Mental Health Job Classifications, Bringing Back More Employees Instead of Contracting Services



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Facing a key retirement, vacancies, and a desire to bring some work back into Clarion County, many classifications changes and appointments were made by the Clarion County Salary Board and the Commissioners on Tuesday morning.

“Long-time employee Nancy Jeannerat and MH/DD/EI (Mental Health/Developmental Disability/Early Intervention) administrator will retire July 9,” said County Administrator Jillian Stephens. “The other positions were contracted, so now we’re bringing them back under the control of the County. So, they are budgeted items. Instead of paying a contractor for service, they’re going to be our employees.”

Salary board actions included the following:

– Mental Health/Developmental Disability (MH/DD): Abolish the position of MH/DD/EI Administrator. Full time, Exempt, 70 hours/pay. Effective July 7.

– MH/DD: Create the position of MH/DD/EI Administrator. Full time, Exempt, 80 hours/pay. Salary Range: $50,000. to $62,000./year. Effective Date: April 12.

– MH/DD: Reclassify the position of Administrator Officer. Full time, Exempt, 80 hours/pay. Salary Range: $35,600. to $42,001.40. Effective Date: April 12.

– MH/DD: Reclassify the position of Waiver Coordinator (DD). Full time, Exempt, 80 hours/pay. Salary Range: $35,600. to $39,160. Effective Date: March 29.

– MH/DD: Create the position of Early Intervention (EI) Coordinator. Full time, Exempt, 80 hours/pay. Salary Range: $35,600. to $42,000. Effective Date: April 12.

– MH/DD: Create the position of Forensic Liaison. Full-time, Non-Exempt, 80 hours/pay. Salary Range: $31,200 to $43,000. Effective Date: April 12.

– MH/DD: Create the position of DD Quality Assurance/Risk Management. Full-time, Non-Exempt, 80 hours/pay. Salary Range: $31,200. to $43,000. Effective Date: April 12.

– MH/DD: Create the position of Administrative Assistant. Full-time, Non-Exempt, 80 hours/pay. Salary Range: $29,390.40 to 34,935.95. Effective Date: April 12.

– MH/DD: Create the position of Child Resource Navigator. Full-time, Non-Exempt, 80 hours/pay. Salary Range: $31,200. to $43,000. Effective Date: April 12.

Asked to explain the forensic position, Jeannerat said, “The current position is a position that’s entirely funded by the ACLU settlement from 2015-16. This is a position that the county holds in collaboration with the new LTSR that’s been built in Jefferson County. We anticipate that this person will be the liaison between all hospital and community placements, persons coming out of state prison, persons that need competency, evaluation, and restoration. All of that work will fall to that forensic position.

“And, we wanted to bring that into the administration unit because it is directly developed and funded through the state for the counties use in forensic and hospital liaison where it gets into criminal justice and mental health. This provides a dedicated person the hospitals and the systems to work with criminal justice and mental health.”

The following hirings and salaries were approved at the commissioners’ meeting following the salary board meeting:

– MH/DD: Position Reclassification. Thomas Dymock to fulfill the reclassified Administrative Officer Position. Full time, Exempt, 80 hours/pay period. Salary: $35,600./annually. Effective Date: April 12.

– Maintenance: New Hire. Brian Summerville to fill the vacant position of Maintenance Helper. Full-time, non-exempt, 40 hours/week. Salary: $11.78/hour. Effective Date: March 30.

– CYS: New Hire. Ashley White to fill the vacant position of Casework Supervisor – Intake. Full time, Exempt, 40 hours/week. Salary: $38,854.40. Effective Date: 04/05/2021.

– CYS: Promotion of Kelsey Hawk from Caseworker 1 into the vacant position of Caseworker 2. Full-time, non-exempt, 40 hours/week. Union (UMWA). Salary: $31,650.25. Effective Date: March 14.

– Commissioners Office: New Hires. The following employees fill the vacant positions of Clarion County Helper. Temporary, Part-Time, non-exempt, no more than 1,000 hours/year. Salary: $9.50/hour.

– Peter Rickard – effective March 30.

– Marissa Miller – effective March 29.

– County Park: New Hires. The following employees fill the vacant positions of Seasonal Park Helper. Temporary seasonal, part-time, non-exempt, no more than 1,000 hours/year. $9.50/hour.

– Kobe Cochran – effective April 6.

– Brandon Reed – effective April 8.

– County Park: Douglas Marshall to transfer from the position of Clarion County Helper into the position of Seasonal Park Helper. Temporary seasonal, part-time, non-exempt, no more than 1,000 hours/year. Salary: $9.50/hour. Effective Date: April 5.

– County Park: David Lannigan being brought back from layoff status into the position of Seasonal Park Helper. Temporary seasonal, part-time, non-exempt, no more than 1,000 hours/year. Salary: $10.48/hour. Effective Date: March 29.

Separation of Employment

– Bethany Benson (Clarion County Helper) effective 3/31/2021.

– Richard Schimp (Corrections) effective 3/31/2021.

– Becca Delair (EMA) effective 4/8/2021.

– Logan George (HS) effective 4/2/2021.

– Nancy Jeannerat (MH/DD/EI Administrator) effective 7/9/2021.

– Jenna McHenry (Caseworker 2) effective 4/16/2021.

