Clarion University Track & Field: Uncapher Places Fifth in Heptathlon at Mike Kowal Multi

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – Jenna Uncapher completed her two-day run at the Mike Kowal Multi, climbing up a spot on the second day of competition to place fifth in the Heptathlon field. Uncapher finished the event with 3,667 points.

The highlight of the day for Uncapher was her performance in the 800m, where she took second in the field with a time of 2:44.69. It was the second event of the Heptathlon where Uncapher placed second, one day after taking second place in the High Jump.

Uncapher did well in the other two events of the day, including a fourth-place finish in the Javelin. She threw the javelin 27.42m to rack up 428 points. She also competed in the Long Jump, placing ninth with a jump of 4.59m.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

