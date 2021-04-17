Featured Local Job: Full-Time Cook

Korner Restaurant in Rimersburg is currently accepting applications for a Full-Time Cook.

Must be available nights and weekends

Experience is preferred but not required

Must have reliable transportation

They are ONLY ACCEPTING IN PERSON APPLICATIONS! Korner Restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. No applications will be taken online.

