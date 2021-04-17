Area Doctor Attains Prestigious International Credential

COCHRANTON, Pa. (EYT) – An area doctor has recently attained the prestigious international credential of Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality (CPHQ).

Dr. Dawn M. Linn, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, CPHQ, recently passed a fully accredited, international examination that assesses knowledge and understanding of the process to achieve regulatory compliance and accreditation/licensure, program development and management along a continuum of care, and quality improvement concepts as well as departmental management skills.

The comprehensive CPHQ credential covers the profession of quality, case/care/disease/utilization, and risk management and emphasizes how all of these programs and processes integrate into an effective system.

Dr. Linn joins the ranks of over 12,000 colleagues in the United States and internationally who have achieved this important career milestone.

Dr. Linn is a graduate of the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Mansfield University, Clarion University, Slippery Rock University, Laurel Technical Institute (formerly known as Business Institute of Pennsylvania), and Cranberry Jr.-Sr. High School.

She is employed as the Chief RN, Office of Performance and Quality at the Erie VA Medical Center. She resides in Cochranton, Pennsylvania, with her husband David, and is the daughter of Thomas and Winnie Dunkle of Cochranton, Pennsylvania.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.