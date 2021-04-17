 

Pennsylvania’s March Unemployment Rate Down to 7.3%

Saturday, April 17, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

UNEMPLOYMENTHARRISBURG, Pa. – On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report for March 2021.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 7.3 percent in March. The U.S. rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point from February to 6.0 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.2 percentage points above its March 2020 level while the national rate was up 1.6 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – increased 1,000 over the month as employment rose slightly more than unemployment declined.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 24,000 over the month to 5,678,500 in March, the 10th gain in the past 11 months. Jobs increased in 10 of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest volume gain in education & health services (+8,500). Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were down 369,200 with declines in all supersectors.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on FacebookOpens In A New WindowTwitterOpens In A New Window, and LinkedInOpens In A New Window.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison.


