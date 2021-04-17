 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Chef’s Specials for Today, Live Music at Wanango Country Club

Saturday, April 17, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wanango-carts-SAFERENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club on Saturday for some delicious Chef’s Features and live music!

DINE-IN, TAKE-OUT, and CURBSIDE PICK-UP available. Open to the public!

To order for take-out or curbside pickup please call 814-676-8133 and use option #2.

Call or e-mail for reservations at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]

SATURDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES

Appetizers-
Soup de Jour- $5

Entrees-
Entrees served starting at 4 p.m. and include a side salad and a choice of dressing.

Slow Roasted Prime Rib au Jus- $32
Served with a horseradish sauce, baked potato, and sauteed fresh vegetables.

Weekend Catch- $26
Deep-fried Fisherman’s Basket- with shrimp, scallops, flounder, fries, hush puppies, and slaw.

Desserts-
Hot Fudge and White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie Ice Cream Sundae- $6

NY Style Cheesecake- $6
Topped with raspberry sauce.

Features from the Bar-
Warsteiner- German Pilsner- $5

Peachy Arnold Palmer- $8
Peach Vodka/ Hard Lemonade/ Iced Tea/ Lemon

There will be live music by Jonathan Nolan from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.!

Open to the public!

Reservations are recommended by calling 814-676-8133 or emailing [email protected]

wanango-our-menu

The new 2021 Dinner Menu is here! Check it out on Wanango Country Club’s Website.

IPEG League (Open to the Public)- Practice Rounds April 22, 29; League starts May 6

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

Wanango Country Club 1


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
