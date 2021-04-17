SPONSORED: Chef’s Specials for Today, Live Music at Wanango Country Club
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club on Saturday for some delicious Chef’s Features and live music!
DINE-IN, TAKE-OUT, and CURBSIDE PICK-UP available. Open to the public!
To order for take-out or curbside pickup please call 814-676-8133 and use option #2.
Call or e-mail for reservations at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
SATURDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES
Appetizers-
Soup de Jour- $5
Entrees-
Entrees served starting at 4 p.m. and include a side salad and a choice of dressing.
Slow Roasted Prime Rib au Jus- $32
Served with a horseradish sauce, baked potato, and sauteed fresh vegetables.
Weekend Catch- $26
Deep-fried Fisherman’s Basket- with shrimp, scallops, flounder, fries, hush puppies, and slaw.
Desserts-
Hot Fudge and White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie Ice Cream Sundae- $6
NY Style Cheesecake- $6
Topped with raspberry sauce.
Features from the Bar-
Warsteiner- German Pilsner- $5
Peachy Arnold Palmer- $8
Peach Vodka/ Hard Lemonade/ Iced Tea/ Lemon
There will be live music by Jonathan Nolan from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.!
Open to the public!
Reservations are recommended by calling 814-676-8133 or emailing [email protected]
The new 2021 Dinner Menu is here! Check it out on Wanango Country Club’s Website.
IPEG League (Open to the Public)- Practice Rounds April 22, 29; League starts May 6
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
