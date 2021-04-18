Area Woman Escapes Injuries in Scrubgrass Township Crash

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say an area woman escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 East in Scrubgrass Township late Friday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:52 p.m. on Friday, April 16, on I-80 East, near mile marker 37.7, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 32-year-old Jessica L. Courson, of Parker, was traveling east on the right eastbound lane of I-80 when her 2006 Ford Fusion traveled off the right shoulder of the roadway.

According to police, Courson then over-corrected and traveled across both lanes of travel into the median. The Ford continued to travel across the westbound lanes of traffic and struck a guide rail.



It came to a rest facing northwest of the northern shoulder of I-80.

Courson was using a seat belt and was not injured.

She was charged with a traffic violation.

