A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers after 2pm. Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers between midnight and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 52. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.