All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: WWII Veteran Darl Hetrick
Darl Hetrick served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Darl Hetrick
Born: December 25, 1922
Died: March 9, 2021
Hometown: New Bethlehem, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Darl Hetrick was a World War II United States Army Veteran, serving with the 3116 Signal Battalion in Hawaii.
He also served the community through his memberships with the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem, the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post #354 of New Bethlehem, and the New Bethlehem Masonic Lodge #522.
Military honors were accorded at the closing of Darl’s funeral service by the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post #354 of New Bethlehem.
He was laid to rest in the Kellersburg Lutheran Cemetery, in Madison Township, Armstrong County.
Click here to view a full obituary.
