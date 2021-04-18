Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mushroom and Sweet Potato Pot-Pie

This unique pot-pie will surely leave your taste buds feeling satisfied!

Ingredients

1/3 cup olive oil, divided

1 pound sliced fresh shiitake mushrooms



1 pound sliced baby portobello mushrooms2 large onions, chopped2 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary, plus more for topping1 bottle (12 ounces) porter or stout beer1-1/2 cups mushroom broth or vegetable broth, divided2 bay leaves1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce1/4 cup cornstarch3 to 4 small sweet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced3/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. In a Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add shiitake mushrooms and cook in batches until dark golden brown, 8-10 minutes; remove with a slotted spoon. Repeat with 1 Tbsp. oil and the portobello mushrooms.

-In the same pan, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add onions; cook and stir 8-10 minutes or until tender. Add garlic and 1 teaspoon rosemary; cook 30 seconds longer. Stir in beer, 1 cup broth, bay leaves, vinegar, soy sauce, and sauteed mushrooms.

-Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and remaining broth until smooth; stir into mushroom mixture. Return to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaves; transfer mushroom mixture to 8 greased 8-oz. ramekins. Place on a rimmed baking sheet.

-Layer sweet potatoes in a circular pattern on top of each ramekin; brush with remaining oil and sprinkle with pepper, salt, and additional rosemary. Bake, covered, until potatoes are tender, 20-25 minutes. Remove cover and bake until potatoes are lightly browned, 8-10 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

