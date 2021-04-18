 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Women’s Golf in Eighth Place at Gannon Spring Invitational

Sunday, April 18, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_huth_PSACrd1 (3)ERIE, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s golf team finished the first day of the Gannon Spring Invitational on Saturday afternoon, coming in eighth place in the field after 18 holes at Whispering Woods Golf Club.

Clarion shot a team score of 380 on the first day.

A pair of freshman fired off two of the lowest round scores of the season, with Samantha Huth and Taylor Galigher impressing with scores in the 80s. Huth followed up her strong weekend at the PSAC Championships with an 86 on the first day at Whispering Woods, tying for 13th in the field. Galigher was not far behind her, shooting an 89 to tie for 22nd in the field. Both scores represented the best of the year thus far for the two golfers, with both rounds representing seven-stroke improvements on their respective previous bests.

Morgan VanLeer had the third-best score on the Golden Eagles, carding a 99 to place 42nd in the field. Sylvia Stibley rounded out the scoring with a 106.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.