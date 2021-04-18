Clarion University Women’s Golf in Eighth Place at Gannon Spring Invitational

ERIE, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s golf team finished the first day of the Gannon Spring Invitational on Saturday afternoon, coming in eighth place in the field after 18 holes at Whispering Woods Golf Club.

Clarion shot a team score of 380 on the first day.

A pair of freshman fired off two of the lowest round scores of the season, with Samantha Huth and Taylor Galigher impressing with scores in the 80s. Huth followed up her strong weekend at the PSAC Championships with an 86 on the first day at Whispering Woods, tying for 13th in the field. Galigher was not far behind her, shooting an 89 to tie for 22nd in the field. Both scores represented the best of the year thus far for the two golfers, with both rounds representing seven-stroke improvements on their respective previous bests.

Morgan VanLeer had the third-best score on the Golden Eagles, carding a 99 to place 42nd in the field. Sylvia Stibley rounded out the scoring with a 106.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.