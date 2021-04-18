Donald “Butch” LeRoy Park Jr., 65, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the morning hours of Saturday, April 17, 2021, surrounded by family at his home.

He was born on September 7, 1955, to the late Donald LeRoy Park Sr., and Elizabeth Faye (Vallimont) Park in Cherry Point, NC. Butch married Vickie Lea Kennedy on May 14, 1977, in the Stanton United Methodist Church; Vickie survives him.

He attended Brookville High School and was trained in bricklaying at Triangle Tech. His first job was at Hanley Brick Manufacturing in Summerville, PA, he also worked for the REM Coal Company, Nowsco, Plyler’s At Your Service, and he retired from Nagle Trucking.

Butch was Methodist by faith. He enjoyed hunting and woodworking. He also enjoyed traveling to Salamanca, where he would visit the casinos.

Butch loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he loved to support at sporting events. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Missy (Ron) Monnoyer, and Bridget (Chad) O’Brien; four grandchildren, Morgan Monnoyer, Julie Monnoyer, Lexi O’Brien, and Mason O’Brien; and one brother, Ben (Kathy) Park.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, from 2pm to 6pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A private family funeral service will take place at the family’s convenience. Interment will take place at St. John’s (Windy Hill) Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, 201 Main St., Corsica, PA, 15829, the Roseville Grange, 85 Roseville Rd., Brookville, PA, 15825, or to the Stanton United Methodist Church, 628 Stanton Rd., Brookville, PA, 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

