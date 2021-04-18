Frank E. Payne, Jr., 81, of Marienville, died the afternoon of Friday, April 16, 2021, at his home of natural causes.

Born in Marienville on July 8, 1939, he was the son of the late Frank E. Payne, Sr. and Evelyn Caldwell Payne.

He attended East Forest School and proudly served his country with the Army National Guard.

On June 28, 1959, in Endeavor he married the former Grace M. Skelly, she survives.

He retired as road master, supervisor, and laborer from Jenks Twp.

He was a member of the Marienville United Methodist Church, Fryburg Boots & Saddle Club, and the NRA.

His pastimes included horses, hunting, mowing the fields with his farm tractor, picnics, playing cards, riding his Honda “Big Red” and helping with the Allegheny Trail Rides.

His survivors include his wife, Grace; his two sons, Chris (Diane) Payne and David (Sally) Payne; four grandchildren, Amanda (Brandon) Young, Kristi (Ben) Newton, Joe and Cortney Payne; three great grandchildren, Owen, Knox and Connor; and a sister, Martha Brewster.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are a son, Charles Payne; and two sisters, Dorothy Staub and Sherry Stinebiser.

Family will receive friends on Monday, April, 19, 2021, from 1-3PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA. Funeral services are private.

Interment will follow at North Forest Cemetery, Jenks Twp, Forest County.

Covid -19 recommendations and restrictions will be observed for all services held for Mr. Payne. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of ones choice.

