Kathryn Robinson Appointed Student Trustee for Clarion University

CLARION, Pa. – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has appointed Kathryn Robinson of McDonald as student trustee for Clarion University. She will serve until her May 2023 graduation.

The Council of Trustees is responsible for making recommendations, evaluating, reviewing, approving and participating in planning efforts for personnel, fiscal affairs, academic policy, strategic planning, student affairs, and facilities management. The governor appoints all trustees, including the student trustee.

In a letter notifying Robinson of the appointment, Cynthia Shapira, chair of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education Board of Governors, stressed the impact of the position.

“In a very real sense, you will be on the front line of our efforts to redesign the State System to ensure that we are able to serve our students, our communities, and our commonwealth far into the future,” Shapira said.

Robinson is a secondary education major with concentration in English and social studies; she maintains a 4.0 GPA. She is secretary of Student Senate, vice president of Clarion University Council for the Social Studies, and a member of the COVID-19 Student Task Force, Advisory Board for Leadership and Engagement, and English Club.

Since August 2020, Robinson has served as a community assistant. As a democracy fellow for the Campus Vote Project, she educates students on the importance of voting, civic engagement, and researching candidates.

She is the daughter of Ben and Stephanie Robinson of McDonald and a graduate of Fort Cherry Junior/Senior High School.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.