 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Knox Woman Charged With Depositing Fraudulent Check Due Back in Court on Tuesday

Sunday, April 18, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

law and gavelCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox woman is facing a hearing on Tuesday on felony theft charges for reportedly depositing and spending the money from a fraudulent check.

Court documents indicate 49-year-old Elizabeth Ann Ferroni is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 8:45 a.m. on April 20, on the following charges:

– Theft by Deception-False Impression, Felony 3
– Bad Checks, Misdemeanor 2

She is currently free on her own recognizance.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated in September 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Cyphert, of PSP Clarion, was dispatched to a report of theft by deception involving a bad check at the ATM of a banking institution in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 3:53 p.m. on September 28, 2020.

According to the complaint, it was reported that Elizabeth Ann Ferroni deposited a check from the Kentucky Federal Credit Union in the amount of $1,480.00 into her bank account at 12:57 p.m. on August 31 that went directly into her bank account. She then spent the money in its entirety by September 1. The banking institution was then notified by the Federal Reserve that the check was fraudulent.

The bank made multiple phone call attempts to reach Ferroni and also sent certified mail to inform her of the fraudulent check and that she would be held responsible for it. She was also informed, via certified mail, that charges would be filed if she failed to resolve the issue, the complaint indicates.

However, according to the complaint, Ferroni failed to ever respond or attempt to resolve the issue with the banking institution.

The charges were filed against Ferroni through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on December 16.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.