Lanny Ray Womeldorf, age 76, of New Derry, PA, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Excella Health Latrobe Hospital.

He was born on January 11, 1945, in West Monterey, PA, to Arthur Lewis and Susanna Clara (Bartley) Womeldorf.

Lanny attended Above the Challenge and the Community Living Center Program in Greensburg. He loved to eat, drink coffee, and his favorite thing, vanilla milkshakes. He enjoyed trains, antique cars, bowling, going to the movies, watching Jeopardy, and baseball, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lanny attended Lion’s Club Camp Orendo in Indiana, PA, consecutively for the last 36 years. Lanny loved everybody and everybody loved Lanny, he will be lovingly remembered for his outgoing personality.

He is survived by his brother, James A. and wife, Ruth G. Womeldorf of Clarion and his caregivers for 26 years, Jackie and husband, Paul Willochell of New Derry.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shirley S. Smith.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April, 20, 2021, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA, with Rev. Ronald Hankey officiating.

Interment will be Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, Pennsylvania.

A special thanks to the Greensburg Community Living Center and the Gene Cook Agency for the wonderful services they provided for Lanny.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To leave an online condolence to Lanny's family please visit, www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

