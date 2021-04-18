Lindemuth’s No-No Tops the Day: April 17 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

April 17 scores and recaps.

Baseball Recaps

Kane 7, A-C Valley 5 (9 Innings)

A five-run sixth inning and two runs in the top of the ninth powered Kane past A-C Valley in extras, 7-5. Trailing 5-0 heading into the sixth, the Wolves put together an unconventional offensive rally, taking advantage of two walks, two hits, two errors, and a catcher’s interference call to tie the game at five. A clutch 2-RBI single by Harley Morris scored the final two runs of the inning, tying the score.

Neither team threatened to score in the seventh and eighth innings, but the Wolves broke through in the ninth, scoring a pair and holding on to seize the win. Errors bit the Falcons again in the ninth, as A-C Valley made a key two-out error to concede what would be the winning run. A-C Valley made seven errors in the contest, and none of Kane’s seven runs were earned runs.

Broc Weigle and Riley Bauer each had a pair of RBI for A-C Valley. Weigle and Ryan Cooper each pitched for A-C Valley, with Weigle tallying 11 strikeouts in five innings of work. Morris led Kane with two hits and two RBI. Carson Whiteman went 1-for-3 with a walk, scoring a pair of runs for Kane. Andrew Jekielek started the contest for Kane, conceding four runs (one earned) in four innings. Morris came in to slam the door shut on the Falcons, pitching the final five innings and allowing only one run on two hits, striking out eight.

Softball Recaps

Brockway 12, Smethport 1 (6 Innings)

Morgan Lindemuth threw a six-inning, 13 strikeout no-hitter in a dominant performance for Brockway, who topped Smethport, 12-1. Lindemuth had her stuff working all afternoon, striking out 13 of her 18 outs and conceding a lone unearned run while walking five.

Lindemuth also shone at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple and RBI. Grace Stewart also had a fine game at the dish for Brockway, going 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Brockway’s offense was firing on all cylinders, registering 13 hits and 14 walks in the lopsided victory. Stephanie Stage also had a multi-hit afternoon for Brockway.

