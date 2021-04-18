 

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 66

Sunday, April 18, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police - new 6/17/2019LIMESTONE TWP., Pa, (EYT) – State police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday evening on State Route 66.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the collision occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, April 16, on Route 66 at its intersection with Maple Drive, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, involving 59-year-old Gerri P. Colwell, of Fairmount City, and 22-year-old Rochelle R. Schawl, of Templeton.

Police say Colwell was traveling south on Route 66 in a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado and did not see a 2015 Subaru Impreza operated by Schawl that was stopped in the southbound lane waiting to turn onto Maple Drive.  The Chevrolet then rear-ended the Subaru. After the collision, both vehicles pulled onto Maple Drive.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

The Chevrolet was towed from the scene by Leadbetter Towing.

Colwell was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

