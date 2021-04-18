Sandra “Sandy” Lee Hasson, 60, of Franklin, passed away in her home in the early evening on April 16, 2021.

Born September 10, 1960, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Donald Eugene Montgomery and Betty Lou (Huffman) Cozad who survives. Sandy was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

A kind and compassionate soul, Sandy was a good friend to many and loved sharing her happiness with those she loved. Whether it be making Christmas cookies to pass out to her friends or going on a camping trip with her family, an abundance of smiles and joy followed her wherever she went. Her most cherished memories will be of the times she spent with her son, who was her world, and her grandsons, whom she cherished.

In addition to her mother, Betty Lou Cozad and her special friend, Bob Sanford, of Franklin, Sandy will be forever remembered by her son, Kawika Hasson and his fiancée, Chelsea Dailey, of Pittsburgh; her two grandsons, Levi James and Jace Thomas Hasson, both of Pittsburgh; her four step-grandchildren, Ayriana, Zaiden, Micaiah, and Jaxon; and by her two brothers, Jim Montgomery and his wife, Marci, and Tim Montgomery, both of Franklin.

Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Donald E. Montgomery; and by her brother, Edward J. Montgomery.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no services.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, were entrusted with funeral arrangements.

To send cards, online condolences or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

