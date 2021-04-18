Say What?!: Philippine Coast Guard Seizes 200 Tons of Giant Fossilized Clam Shells

PHILIPPINES – The Philippine Coast Guard seized more than 200 tons of fossilized clam shells worth nearly $25 million this week in a joint law enforcement operation.

A Facebook post from the agency said four suspects were arrested Friday in the Palawan province and accused of violating the Philippine Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

