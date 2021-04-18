 

Tina M. Mohney

Sunday, April 18, 2021 @ 02:04 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-DjOa8KX4KZj (1)Tina M. Mohney, 43, of Washington, PA, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Washington, PA.

She was born on October 6, 1978, in Kittanning, PA, to Edison L. Mohney and Karen (Croyle) Brueckman.

Tina enjoyed arts, crafts, and loved to color. She loved her dogs, Ozzy, Jackson, and Taz. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and great-nieces. She loved to visit, and family time was very important to her. Tina will be remembered for her kind and loving heart.

Her memory will be cherished by her mother, Karen Brueckman and husband, Ronald of Daytona Beach, Fl; her two sons, Logan Guntrum of Hawthorne, PA, and Colby Best of Clarion, PA; her fiancé, James Clemens of Washington, PA; her brother, Shad Mohney of Rimbersburg; her sister, Carissa Mohney of Rimersburg; half-siblings, Shanon Mohney of Indiana, PA, Louis Mohney of Indiana, PA, Timothy Mohney of Clarion, PA, and Jacob Mohney of Parker, PA; Shyann Mohney of Clarion, PA; Siara Mohney of Clarion, PA, and her maternal grandmother, Martha MCellen of Transfer, PA.

Tina was preceded in death by her father, Edison L. Mohney; maternal grandfather, James Croyle; paternal grandparents, Herman and Marie Mohney and a half-brother, Josh Mohney.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Tina’s name to the Bauer Hillis Funeral Home, PO Box 997, Kittanning, PA, 16201 to help the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Tina’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.


