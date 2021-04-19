 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, April 19, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog between 7am and 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Rain and snow showers before 11am, then snow showers between 11am and 1pm, then rain showers after 1pm. High near 43. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.


