A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog between 7am and 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Rain and snow showers before 11am, then snow showers between 11am and 1pm, then rain showers after 1pm. High near 43. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.