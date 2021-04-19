Andrea K. “Andi” Cowles, 59, of Seneca, died Friday afternoon, April 16, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.

She was born in Franklin on July 22, 1961, to the late Edward R. and Dorothy M. (Guntrum) Egan.

Andi graduated in 1979 from Cranberry High School.

She worked in the automotive sales industry for nearly forty years, spending the last fifteen years with Allegheny Toyota in Franklin. She worked in the business office and as a title clerk.

She attended the Revelry Church in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

She loved her spoiled pup, Sneaker. Andi loved the Holidays spent with family, and decorating for Halloween and Christmas. She enjoyed going to auctions, flea markets, and yard sales; camping on the hill during the summer, and taking weekend and day trips with her husband, Don. She was a devoted mother and grandma and loved her family.

She was married in Franklin on October 22, 1998, to Donald A. Cowles, and he survives. Also surviving are three children: Scott Cowles (her stepson) and his significant other Mandy Thomas of Venus, Jennifer Marino (her step-daughter) of Marble, and Abigail Cowles and her significant other Ben Lloyd of Indiana, PA; and six grandchildren: Syeshia, Connor, and Cambria Marino, all of Marble, and Lillian and Bradley Counselman and Raelyn Cowles, all of Venus.

Andi is also survived by her three siblings: Edward Egan of Mountain Grove, Missouri, Luann Rice of Seneca, and Richard Egan and his fiance` Tammy Turner of Warren, Ohio; her brothers and sisters-in-law: Cathy McNamara and husband John of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Connie Bishop and her significant other Donald Shotts of Franklin, Glenn Cowles and wife Susan of Cranberry, Gordon Cowles of Franklin, and Douglas Cowles of Oil City; her step-mother-in-law, Dorothy “Dot” Cowles of Franklin; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dorothy Egan; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glen and Francis Cowles; a brother-in-law, Richard Cowles; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Oschman.

A visitation for friends and family will be held Saturday, April 24th, from 4 – 6:30 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 State Route 257 in Seneca, PA, 16346. A memorial service to celebrate her life will follow in the funeral home Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Brandon Stiffler, pastor of Revelry Church, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA, 16346 (to assist with funeral expenses); or to a charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to Andi’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.