Area Man Involved in Suspected DUI Rollover Crash in Redbank Township

Monday, April 19, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say DUI charges are pending against an area man who was involved in a crash in northern Armstrong County last Thursday afternoon.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident occurred around 3:40 p.m. on April 15, on State Route 536/Punxsy Road just east of Hollenbaugh Road in Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 32-year-old Matthew A. Simpson, of Mayport, was operating a 1999 Volkswagen Cabriolet, traveling east on State Route 536 near Hollenbaugh Road and entering a left curve on the roadway when he drove off the south side of the road. Simpson then lost control as the vehicle then reentered the roadway.

The vehicle traveled across both lanes and off the north side of the roadway. It then struck a ditch with its undercarriage, traveled east, and overturned, coming to a final rest on its roof facing south.

Simpson was not using a seat belt.

He was not injured.

Police say during the on-scene investigation, Simpson showed signs of being under the influence and was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

Charges are pending further investigation.


