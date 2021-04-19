Charges Filed Against Two Local Men Involved in Fistfight Over Hot Pan

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against two area men who were reportedly involved in a fistfight over a hot pan on Easter Sunday.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges on April 12 against 52-year-old Robert L. Cosner, of Lucinda, and 22-year-old Timothy Ardel Guthrie, of Vowinckel.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:36 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, Clarion-based State Police were notified of an assault that had taken place at a residence in Lucinda, Knox Township, Clarion County.

It was reported that Robert Cosner began arguing with a known woman about a hot cheesecake pan that had been placed on the lid of a cooler because Cosner was concerned the hot pan would melt the cooler, the complaint states.

Cosner then allegedly began to argue with other individuals at the residence which resulted in a physical altercation between Cosner and Timothy Guthrie.

During the altercation, Cosner allegedly punched Guthrie multiple times in the face resulting in a physical injury to Guthrie’s right eye. In addition, Guthrie allegedly punched Cosner in the face resulting in a physical injury to Cosner’s nose, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against both Cosner and Guthrie through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on April 12:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Preliminary hearings for the cases have not yet been scheduled.

