Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Odin
Monday, April 19, 2021 @ 12:04 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Odin.
Odin is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier.
He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
It is preferred that his new home be one without others dogs and cats.
Odin was surrendered to the animal rescue center because his person is struggling with health issues.
For more information on Odin, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
