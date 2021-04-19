Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Dilled Cucumber Salad

It’s about that time to start making delicious summer salads again!

Ingredients

2 English cucumbers, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon salt



1-1/2 cups sour cream1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion1/4 cup snipped fresh dill2 tablespoons white wine vinegar2 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon sugar1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

Directions

-Place cucumbers in a colander over a bowl; sprinkle with salt and toss. Let stand for 15 minutes. Squeeze and blot dry with paper towels.

-In a large bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; stir in cucumbers. Refrigerate, covered, at least 1 hour.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.