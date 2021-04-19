Clarion County Reports 26 New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday, One Additional Case Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, April 16.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,962, and the death toll remains at 89.

Neighboring Forest County reported one new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,400 and leaving the death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 19, there were 1,914 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 3,761 new cases reported Sunday, April 18, for a two-day total of 5,675 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,109,291.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

04/19/21 – 1,914

04/18/21 – 3,761

04/17/21 – 5,114

04/16/21 – 5,650

04/15/21 – 5,060

04/14/21 – 5,730

04/13/21 – 6,638

LOCAL REGION – New Cases Since Friday

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 5463 66 5529 123 (1 new) Butler 16153 137 16290 400 (2 new) Clarion 2936 26 2962 89 Clearfield 7761 93 7854 133 (1 new) Crawford 6855 24 6879 146 Elk 2730 13 2743 38 Forest 1399 1 1400 21 Indiana 5701 42 5743 165 Jefferson 3133 22 3155 94 McKean 3331 29 3360 66 Mercer 8858 55 8913 253 (2 new) Venango 3642 17 3659 91 Warren 2424 14 2438 99

There are 2,638 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 551 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,600 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9 – April 15 stood at 9.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 16, there were 27 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 17, there were 2 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,690 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, but shipments to Pennsylvania providers are currently paused out of an abundance of caution. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, April 19, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 43.2% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, April 19, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 7,141,842 total vaccine doses as of Monday, April 19.

2,772,009 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 97,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,866,102 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4,638,111 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,752,500 doses will have been allocated through April 24:

304,120 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.



268,010 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 7,141,842 doses total through April 19:

First/single doses: 4,638,111 administered



Second doses: 2,503,731 administered

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 144,876 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,294,873 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,168 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,594 cases among employees, for a total of 84,762 at 1,585 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,028 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 27,211 of the total cases are among health care workers.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient. To keep Pennsylvanians informed about vaccination efforts:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.