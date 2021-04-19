Clarion University Women’s Golf Takes Eighth at Gannon Spring Invitational on Sunday Afternoon

ERIE, Pa. – The Clarion women’s golf team wrapped up their weekend at the Gannon Spring Invitational on Sunday afternoon, with the Golden Eagles finishing the day in eighth place in the field.

Clarion golfers combined for a round score of 385 on Sunday, just five strokes behind their pace from the day before, to score 765 for the weekend.

Samantha Huth was the top overall finisher for the Golden Eagles over the two days, taking 26th in the field, though she and Morgan VanLeer tied for the best rounds on Sunday with scores of 95. VanLeer’s Sunday score represented a four-stroke improvement over her previous day’s score and pushed her to 39th in the field.

Sylvia Stibley was fourth on the team for the weekend but was just one stroke behind Huth and VanLeer on Sunday, shooting a 96. Taylor Galigher placed 35th in the field for the weekend, shooting a 99 on Sunday.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

