Clearfield County Man Charged with Arson, Attempted Homicide Following Fatal Fire

COALPORT BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clearfield County man was arraigned Sunday on attempted homicide, arson, and other charges in relation to a fatal fire that occurred in Coalport Borough on Friday night.

According to Clearfield-based State Police, around 8:47 p.m. on April 16, a fire occurred at 639 Main Street in Coalport Borough, Clearfield County.

Police say Matthew Troxell, of Patton, Pa., was later found deceased inside the residence by fire department personnel.

Following an investigation into the fire, the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Fire Marshal Unit ruled the fire arson.

Two other known Coalport residents are also listed as victims of the fire.

Court documents indicate 36-year-old Jonathan Mark Gallaher, of Coalport, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge James Brian Glass at 8:15 a.m. on April 18, on the following charges in relation to the fire:

– Criminal Attempt – Criminal Homicide, H1 (two counts)

– Arson-Danger of Death or Bodily Injury, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Aggravated Arson-Person Present Inside Property, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault-Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Arson Endangering Property- Reckless Endangerment of Inhabited Buildings, Felony 2

– Reckless Burning or Exploding – places property having value that exceeds $5,000 or automobile, place, Felony 3

– Risking Catastrophe, Felony 3

He was lodged in the Clearfield County Jail with bail denied due to non-bailable offenses.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on April 28.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, pending autopsy results.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Clearfield-based State Police at 814-857-3800.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.