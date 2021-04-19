Dean L. Carmichael, 88, of 9188 US 322 Cranberry (formerly of Rimersburg) died on Friday April 16, 2021, at his home.

He was born on July 20, 1932, in Rimersburg, he was the son of Dale and Lucille (Forbes) Carmichael.

He was a 1950 graduate of Union High School in Rimersburg. He was president of his senior class. Dean was married to the former Patricia Hillis for nearly 70 years (since 1951) who survives.

In his early years, Mr. Carmichael worked as a Machinist. He later worked as a buyer for Joy MFG. Co. and retired in 1996 from Mellon Bank as Facilities Manager of Mellon Bank North.

Mr. Carmichael was a 32nd degree Mason. He was Master of East Brady lodge #640 in 1968. He later transferred to Clarion Lodge #277. Dean was a member of New Castle Consistory and formerly belonged to the Zem Zem Shrine in Erie. He rode a tryke in parades with the Clarion County Trykers for many years.

Mr. Carmichael was a lifelong member of Jerusalem United Church of Christ in Rimersburg, where over the years he served as a deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher, and choir member.

He also was a member of Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club. He was past president of the Venango and Clarion County Chapter of the American Institute of Banking.

Mr. Carmichael enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, the outdoors, and spending time with his family.

He was a Cancer survivor of 47 years.

Dean is survived by his wife, Patricia Carmichael; two sons, Alan and his wife Nancy Carmichael of Rimersburg, Randy and his wife Calla Carmichael of Rimersburg; one daughter, Cynthia Cornelius and her husband Ray of Franklin; two sisters, Dorothy Fowler of Sligo, and Judy Murray and her husband Cecil of Indiana; one brother, Vernon Carmichael of Sacremento, CA; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Naomi Fowler.

Dean’s family will receive friends Monday April 19, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg. Funeral services will be held at the Jerusalem United Church of Christ at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday April 20, 2021, with the Rev. Jack Gareis, officiating.

There will be a Masonic service at 5:45 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Jerusalem United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 307, Rimersburg, PA, 16248.

Due to Covid-19 masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.