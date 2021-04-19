Deer Creek Winery Finds Success in Local Food Drive

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – The “Food From the Heart” food drive is a local event put on by Forever Media Northwest Pa. that helps support local food banks and pantries all across Northwestern, Pa.

(Pictured, left to right: Annah Burke, Deer Creek Winery Marketing/Administrative Assistant and Cindy Grant, General Sales Manager for Forever Media Inc. stand with the donations that were brought into Deer Creek Winery locations during the food drive.)

This year, Deer Creek Winery served as an event sponsor as well as a drop-off location at their main winery in Shippenville, Pa., and their five outlet locations.

For the entire month of February, all six stores promoted the drive to customers and through social media to collect non-perishable food donations for the drive.

The company went above and beyond just the collection of non-perishable items but also held a tip donation night at their Shippenville location.

The staff graciously donated all tips received for the evening, and Deer Creek matched the amount to donate $550.00 to the food drive.

Monetary donations from the food drive were given to The Pointe Drop-In Center in Oil City, Pa., and donations of non-perishable items were taken to Charitable Deeds in Knox, Pa.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.