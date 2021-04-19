Donald E. VanWormer Sr., 45, of Oil City, PA, died at 2:15 P.M. Saturday April 17, 2021, at the home of his sister.

Born February 29, 1976, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late William D. VanWormer & Elda R. Bell VanWormer.

Donald was a handyman by trade.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and splitting wood.

He also enjoyed collecting.

He is survived by his girlfriend of 13 years, Chris Gilbert of Oil City; his children, Devin Haley of Karns City, Mitchell Wolfram of Meadville, Christine VanWormer of Oil City, and Donald VanWormer Jr. of Oil City; step children, Cody Gilbert & Brittany of Emlenton, Cameron Gilbert & Tressa of Oil City, Mackenzie Gilbert of Oil City, and Montana Gilbert & Chase of Oil City; 2 step grandchildren, Grayson and Dodger Gilbert; one brother, John VanWormer and his wife Rachel of Oil City; two sisters, Billie Jo VanWormer & Carl Hurrelbrink of Leeper, and Melissa Kellerman & her husband William of Pleasantville.

He is also survived by his step father, Robert Barger, of Franklin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Louis (Jake) VanWormer.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory to help defray funeral expenses.

