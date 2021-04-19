Evicted Tenant Who Admitted to Setting Fire Above Shick’s Facing Additional Charges for Theft in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who was already behind bars for setting fire to a building where he previously resided is now facing new charges for an alleged theft in Monroe Township.

Court documents indicate 32-year-old Randy A. Divelbiss was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 12:50 p.m. on April 15 on the following charges:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail with bail for this case set at $25,000.00 monetary.

The charges stem from an incident in Monroe Township in mid-February.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:12 p.m. on February 16, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a construction site on Holiday Inn Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for a report of a theft.

The project superintendent reported that on February 15, a vehicle bearing a known PA registration was seen on the worksite’s camera between 5:39 p.m. and 5:50 p.m., and the same vehicle then returned to the scene around 10:35 p.m. and left at 10:47 p.m. The superintendent noted that one of the workers then discovered a DeWalt work radio valued at $150.00 was missing, the complaint states.

The vehicle with the known PA registration was found to belong to Randy Divelbiss, according to the complaint.

Police also spoke to another worker at the scene to report he had four copper wire spools, valued at a total of $1,435.09, taken from the construction site.

Police then received a call from another contractor on February 25, reporting that he had 49 3/4 inch brass strainers, valued at $1,521.20, taken from the site on February 15.

Clarion-based State Police then received a call from Officer Kemmer, of the Clarion Borough Police, on March 7, relating that a search on Divelbiss’s vehicle for a separate investigation had located multiple tools, wiring, and other items.

The vehicle was later released to a known woman. Another search warrant for the vehicle was then applied for and granted.

During the subsequent search, police found the DeWalt radio with the worker from the construction site’s name written on it, according to the complaint.

Police then went to a local scrap business on March 12 and obtained a receipt for copper, yellow brass, and insulated copper that Divelbiss had received money from the business for on March 1, the complaint indicates.

The charges were filed against Divelbiss through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on April 12.

A preliminary hearing for this case is scheduled for May 4 at 1:15 p.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

Other court actions:

Court documents indicate Divelbiss waived a preliminary hearing on April 6 on charges from an incident where he allegedly stole multiple tools from his former employer.

He waived a second hearing on April 6 on retail theft charges related to an incident in Monroe Township, Clarion County, in February.

Divelbiss is scheduled for a criminal conference with District Attorney Drew Welsh on May 19 on charges related to an incident where he allegedly set fire to a building in Clarion Borough in early March.

