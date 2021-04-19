Featured Local Job: Heavy Haul Coordinator

Barber Trucking currently has an exciting career opportunity available as a full-time Heavy Haul Coordinator, based out of it’s Brookville, PA terminal.

Barber Trucking is a family-owned and operated company headquartered in Brookville, Pennsylvania. Their company has been in operation for over 35 years and they pride themselves in delivering exceptional service to their customers.

This mid-level position will require a very detail-oriented individual.

Some responsibilities of the position are as follows:

Dispatch specialized drivers/carriers to meet customer specific shipping requirements.

Identify, contact, & screen carriers for transportation of freight.

Manage all aspects in regard to specialized transportation customers, including but not limited to permits, directions, appointments, contracts, schedule changes.

Research and develop new customers as needed, as well as contact current customers for new business opportunities.

Manage all dispatching aspects in regard to drivers, including but not limited to load information, directions, parking availability; as well as interpret and address any issues and problems they may encounter.

Manage stressful situations in a professional manner.

Provide rotating coverage of after-hours phone support.

To be considered for this position you must have:

Excellent self-management skills

Be detail-oriented and organized

Have the ability to work in a fast-paced and constantly changing atmosphere

Be proficient at multi-tasking

Have strong computer skills (including Microsoft Office & website navigation)

Experience in the trucking industry & database skills is preferred, but not necessary.

At Barber Trucking, they pride themselves on providing a safe and stable work environment for their employees. Barber Trucking’s company culture is built on hard work, dedication, and loyalty. As an employee of Barber Trucking, you are a part of our family and they are looking for people who want to invest in a career with our company.

If you are hardworking and looking for a position where you can have an impact on the company you work for, they would like to hear from you!

Pay Range: $16-$20/hour

Job Type: Full Time

Benefits Include: Medical, Dental, & Vision, 401k, Vacation & Holiday Pay

Any questions can be directed to Benjy at 814-913-1527 or Denise at 814-913-1565.

Apply by emailing a resume to: [email protected]

