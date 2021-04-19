IUP Student from East Brady Selected to Serve as Student Trustee

INDIANA, Pa. – Maura King, of East Brady, has been approved to serve as a student trustee on the IUP Council of Trustees by the Pennsylvania State System Board of Governors.

King is an early childhood-special education major with a minor in middle-level mathematics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

The Board of Governors approved King’s appointment at its meeting on April 15. Her term will begin when the current student trustee, Abigaelle Vertil, graduates in May. King will serve in the role of student trustee until her graduation. The resolution of her nomination for the position was unanimously approved by the IUP Council of Trustees at its December 2020 meeting.

King, a member of the Cook Honors College at IUP, has a perfect 4.0-grade point average.

From East Brady, King is the daughter of Steve King and Petula King. She is a graduate of Karns City High School. Her brother, Caleb King, a 2019 graduate of IUP, served as student trustee from 2017 to 2019.

“IUP’s student trustees provide a very important and unique perspective to our Council of Trustees and to University leadership,” IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said.

“Maura is an outstanding scholar and is a very active member of the IUP community. I am confident that she will be a great asset to the Council.”

Members of the Council of Trustees are volunteers appointed by the governor to be responsible for financial oversight of the university and for ensuring compliance of university policy with state law. The Council of Trustees meets quarterly, and other times as needed.

“I am truly honored to be named the next student trustee and to represent IUP and its students,” King said. “I am very passionate about education and am excited for this opportunity to work closely with IUP, the students, and the community. During my time as the student trustee, I look forward to serving as a student advocate and hope to provide valuable insight from a student’s perspective.”

Since 2019, King has worked during the summer months as a counselor for the Petroleum Valley Youth Center. At IUP, she is a student worker in the Office of University Events.

King is a member of the IUP Ambassadors student-alumni group and is the treasurer of the Catholic Student Association. She is a member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association and is a Board of Governor’s Scholar, Sutton Scholar, and Professional Studies in Education Scholar.

She has provided many hours of volunteer service through the Cook Honors College, including volunteer work for the Catholic Student Association Book Drive. She was a volunteer for the Christian Appalachian Project in March 2020, building and repairing homes in Paintsville, Ky. She also has volunteered in her home community for the East Brady Borough, including at the public library, completing maintenance work, and preparing a preschool classroom for opening.

