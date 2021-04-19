Larry W. McNutt, 80, of Franklin, passed away at 10:23 A.M. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville after an unexpected fall at his home on April 8, 2021.

Born in Oil City on April 10, 1941, he was the son of the late N. Carl and Norine McNutt.

He was a 1959 graduate of Franklin High School. While in high school, Larry was an outstanding baseball and basketball player.

Upon graduation from high school, Larry began working at the former CPT for a short period or time. He then began working for the U.S. Postal Service in Franklin as a carrier and retired as a clerk.

Larry was a faithful member of the the Seventh Street First Church of God in Franklin. He loved his church and served in many capacities over the years, including as a deacon, elder, and youth leader.

Larry loved sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. He loved gospel music and was special friends with the “Watchman” group.

On June 29, 1963, he married the former Patricia McCune at the Utica Presbyterian Church and she survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Carla Graham and her fiancé Joe Bonetti of Harrisville; two grandchildren, Jessica Shook and her fiancé Josh Jones of Monroeville and Tyler Graham of Harrisville; three nieces, Marcia Carlton, Susan Frantz, and her husband Steve and Pamela Carlton.

Larry is additionally survived by a number of great nieces and great nephews.

He will be deeply missed by his close furbabies, Sadie and Susie.

In additional to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Carol Jean Carlton and Durwood “Sparky” Carlton.

At Larry’s request, there will be no visitation or service.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to the Seventh Street First Church of God, 703 Liberty St. Franklin, PA, 16323.

