Lillie Mae Costabile, 87, of Tionesta, passed away at home surrounded by family, on Saturday, April 17, 2021, after a long battle with dementia.

Born November 13, 1933, in Oil City, she was one of nine children of the late John and Mamie Stone Ruth.

On, July 2, 1977, she was married to her husband, Mike L. Costabile, who proceeded her in death on November 8, 2014.

Lillie was a devoted Christian, and her strong faith and belief in Jesus Christ supported her and gave her peace in her final days. Aside from the time she devoted to helping with church and holding Bible studies, Lillie spent most of her life running restaurants, which she was most proud of. She co-owned and operated numerous restaurants, including The Sky Jet Restaurant, The Colonial Restaurant, The Five Forks Restaurant, and The Strawberry Delight.

Surviving is 1 grandson and 1 great-granddaughter: Nathan Sterling and his wife Lisa of Pittsburgh, and their daughter, Bailey. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, 4 of whom she raised as her own children: Shelby Ruth of Tionesta and her daughter Maddie, Cody Ruth and his wife Amber of Titusville, and their children Behr and Bristol, Britney Donato and her husband Travis of Tionesta and their children Alexis and Aaliyah, and Brandy Hitchcock and her husband Brian of Tionesta and their children Preston, Madison, and Graham.

Her brother, David Ruth and his wife Joyce, also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was proceeded in death by her son, John Sterling; her grandson, Christopher Sterling; her sister, Mamie Perrett, and six brothers.

Per Lillie’s request, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held on May 1st, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the West Hickory Community Building, 95 Center St. West Hickory, PA, 16370.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

