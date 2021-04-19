Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported on I-80 in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 80 in Paint Township on Sunday evening.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a multi-vehicle crash was reported around 6:04 p.m. on Interstate 80 westbound near the 59.9-mile marker, in Paint Township.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

