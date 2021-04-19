Emergency Crews Respond to Sunday Afternoon Crash on Route 322

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a crash that occurred on Sunday afternoon on US 322 in Clarion Township.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a motor vehicle accident was reported around 1:01 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, on US 322 in Clarion Township in the area of the Dollar General Store near Strattanville.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Jefferson County EMS, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 1:53 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

State police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

