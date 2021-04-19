Police Release Details of Suspected DUI Crash on I-80 in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a crash that occurred early Friday morning on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township.

According to police, the accident happened around 4:22 a.m. on April 16, on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 62.5, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 40-year-old James F. Ford, of Kittanning, was operating a 2017 Nissan Armada, traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in the right lane just past Exit 62 when he proceeded to cross into the left lane in front of a 2014 Mack truck operated by 52-year-old Craig S. Basore, of New Paris, Pa.

Basore’s vehicle struck Ford’s vehicle, causing Ford’s vehicle to spin approximately 90 degrees clockwise. Ford’s vehicle then reversed into the median and came to rest facing south.

Basore’s vehicle continued northeast into the median, struck an embankment, and continued into the westbound left lane. It came to a final rest facing north.

Ford and Basore were both using seat belts.

Both drivers suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

According to police, Ford is facing charges for driving under the influence.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

