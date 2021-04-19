Primary Preview: 7 Candidates Vie for 4 Clarion Borough Council Seats

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Primary Election is only 34 days away, and there is a fight for four seats on the seven-member Clarion Borough Council.

[PICTURED ABOVE (left to right, clockwise): Keaton MacBeth, Benjamin Aaron, Krista Geelen, Kirk Jacobson, Cassie Schwalm, and Rachel Roberts. Not pictured: Pete Bauer.]

The four seats open on Clarion Borough Council are for four (4) year terms. Candidates of any political party may fill the seats.

Current Clarion Borough Council Members include Carol Lapinto (R), Benjamin Aaron (R), Zachary Barbarino (R), Keaton MacBeth (R), Rachel Roberts (D), Brenda Sanders Dede (D), and Rose Logue (D).

The four seats that are up for election are Aaron (R), MacBeth (R), Roberts (D), and Logue (D). Logue is currently the only member who will not seek re-election.

On the Republican Ballot in the May Primary Election, there will be two names listed – both incumbents.

Republican Candidates:

– Benjamin Aaron, Incumbent

– Keaton MacBeth, Incumbent

Incumbent Keaton MacBeth previously held a seat on Borough Council when he was appointed in March of 2016. He did not seek reelection in 2017. More recently, he was appointed to Council upon the resignation of Council Member Jason Noto in February of 2021.

Incumbent Ben Aaron was elected to Council in 2013. He has been seated on Council for the previous two terms and currently holds the position of Vice President. Aaron currently works as a Licensed Health and Life Insurance Advisor. He is also an Employee Benefits Consultant for Brian Patten and Associates.

On the Democrat Ballot in the May Primary Election, there will be five names listed – including one incumbent.

Democrat Candidates

– Pete Bauer

– Krista Geelen

– Kirk Jacobson

– Rachel Roberts, Incumbent

– Cassie Schwalm

Incumbent Rachel Roberts was elected in 2013. She has served on Council for the previous two terms and is seeking the opportunity to serve a third. Roberts currently works as a Veterinary Technician at Clarion Animal Hospital.

Candidate Pete Bauer was a 1980 graduate of Clarion High School. Bauer declined to submit additional information.

Candidate Krista Geelen, of Clarion, currently works as an Outpatient Therapist at Community Guidance Center in Clarion Borough.

Candidate Kirk Jacobson graduated from Clarion High School in 2003. He attended college at Pitt-Johnstown and Clarion University. Jacobson currently holds a manager position at Infusion Night Club and Grille in Clarion Borough.

Candidate Cassie Schwalm is a Junior at Clarion University, studying Integrative Studies with a concentration in Communications and a certificate in Pre-Law; she plans to pursue a Juris Doctor degree. Schwalm was a 2018 graduate of A-C Valley High School.

In the Primary Election, voters will have the opportunity to vote for or write-in up to four (4) candidates of their respective party.

Out of the five candidates on the Democrat ballot, or any write-in candidates receiving a higher amount of write-in votes, in the Primary Election, the four (4) candidates that receive the most votes will move to the General Election in November.

Out of the two candidates on the Republican ballot, or any write-in candidates receiving a higher amount of write-in votes, in the Primary Election, the four (4) candidates that receive the most votes will move to the General Election in November.

In the General Election in November, voters will be able to vote for up to four candidates in any political party, as well as any write-in candidates. The top four vote-getters will be seated on Borough Council.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.