Say What?!: British Columbia Singer Breaks Record for Lowest Note by a Female

CANADA – A British Columbia, Canada singer broke a Guinness World Record when she managed to sing a C1 note — the lowest C note on a standard piano — and captured the title of lowest vocal note by a female.

Joy Chapman, of Surrey, said she has always had a wide vocal range, leading to her often being tapped to sing the male portions of songs.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.