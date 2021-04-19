SPONSORED: Clarion Ford Is Offering Great Deals During April
Monday, April 19, 2021 @ 12:04 AM
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Ford has great deals for you on new Fords all month long!
Get a big $4,500.00 factory rebate on a new 2021 Ford EcoSport.
– Or, get 0% financing on your new 2021 Ford Escape, Explorer, or Edge.
They have all the protocols in place so you can shop safely. Plus their giant, extra, indoor showroom means you can shop warm and dry.
Visit them on Main Street in Clarion or at www.clarionauto.com.
Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.