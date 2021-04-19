Thomas Chesar M.D. 55, of Oil City gained his wings April 18, 2021, after a courageous bout with cancer.

Tom was born in Scranton, PA, on December 28, 1965, and was the son of Mary Ann Benio Chesar and the late Thomas Chesar.

He graduated from Lakeland high school, the University of Scranton where he got his masters, and then his doctorate from Hahnemann University.

Tom married the former Mary Ellen Snyder on November 23, 1998, at Our Lady Help of Christian Church and she survives.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church and the Lions Club. Tom enjoyed comic books, playing cards, board games, xbox, disc golf, wrestling, his work as a doctor helping people and especially watching his boys sporting events.

He is survived by his mother and sons; Jack “Jimmy” Snyder, Paul Chesar, and Carl Chesar.

Tom was also survived by a brother, Ted Chesar; nieces and nephews, Katie McMahon, Jeffrey Snyder, Kelcie and Kayla Snyder, Austin and Conner Snyder and a best friend, Mark Hoban.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his grandma Benio and in-laws, Barb and Carl Snyder.

Visitation will be held at the Reinsel Funeral Home on Friday April 23, 2021, from 2-5 pm and 6-9 pm.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday at 11 AM at St. Joseph Church with Fr. Ian McElrath presiding.

Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at 333 E. Carson St. #441E Pittsburgh PA, 15219 or Titusville Area Hospital 406 W Oak St, Titusville, PA, 16354.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.